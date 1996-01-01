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Ethereum

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Ethereum.

Ethereum: Lending Deposits and Loans

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Ethereum: Lending Deposits

Assets deposited across DeFi lending markets on Ethereum

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Ethereum: Lending Outstanding Loans

Assets borrowed from DeFi lending markets on Ethereum

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Ethereum: Lending Utilization Rates

Utilization rate of select reserves in top markets

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Ethereum: Lending Available Liquidity

Borrowable assets supplied to lending markets that are not on loan on Ethereum

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Lending Flows in Deposits and Loans

Ethereum: Lending Gross Deposit Flows

Gross inflows and outflows of assets from lending markets on Ethereum

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Ethereum: Lending Gross Borrow Flows

Gross issuance and repayment of assets to lending markets on Ethereum

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Ethereum: Lending Net Deposit Flows

Inflow and outflow of deposits from lending markets on Ethereum

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Ethereum: Lending Net Borrow Flows

Issuance and repayment of loans from lending markets on Ethereum

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Interest Rates

Ethereum: Stablecoin Interest Rates

Market-weighted average USD stablecoin interest rates on Ethereum

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Ethereum: Lending Supply APY

Market-weighted supply rates across protocols

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Ethereum: Lending Borrow APY

Market-weighted borrow rates across protocols

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Liquidations

Ethereum: Lending Liquidated Positions

Liquidations by value of loan repaid

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Ethereum: Lending Collateral Seized

Liquidations by value of collateral seized

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