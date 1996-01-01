Ethereum: Lending Deposits
Assets deposited across DeFi lending markets on Ethereum
Ethereum: Lending Outstanding Loans
Assets borrowed from DeFi lending markets on Ethereum
Ethereum: Lending Utilization Rates
Utilization rate of select reserves in top markets
Ethereum: Lending Available Liquidity
Borrowable assets supplied to lending markets that are not on loan on Ethereum
Lending Flows in Deposits and Loans
Ethereum: Lending Gross Deposit Flows
Gross inflows and outflows of assets from lending markets on Ethereum
Ethereum: Lending Gross Borrow Flows
Gross issuance and repayment of assets to lending markets on Ethereum
Ethereum: Lending Net Deposit Flows
Inflow and outflow of deposits from lending markets on Ethereum
Ethereum: Lending Net Borrow Flows
Issuance and repayment of loans from lending markets on Ethereum
Interest Rates
Ethereum: Stablecoin Interest Rates
Market-weighted average USD stablecoin interest rates on Ethereum
Ethereum: Lending Stablecoin Supply APY Change
30 day supply APY change
Ethereum: Lending Stablecoin Borrow APY Change
30 day borrow APY change
Ethereum: Lending Supply APY
Market-weighted supply rates across protocols
Ethereum: Lending Borrow APY
Market-weighted borrow rates across protocols
Liquidations
Ethereum: Lending Liquidated Positions
Liquidations by value of loan repaid
Ethereum: Lending Collateral Seized
Liquidations by value of collateral seized