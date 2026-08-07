Base
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Base.
Base: Stablecoins Supply
Total circulating supply of stablecoins on Base
Base: Stablecoin Supply by Peg Currency
Stablecoin supply grouped by the fiat currency each token is pegged to
Base: Stablecoins
Based on the most recent date
Base: FX Swap Volume by Pair
FX stablecoin swap volume on Base, broken down by currency pair
Base: FX Swap Volume by Exchange
FX stablecoin swap volume on Base, broken down by exchange
Base: Stablecoins Holder Counts
Filtered on the most-held tokens
Base: Stablecoin Holder Category
Categories of where stablecoins are held on Base
Base: Stablecoin Lending Interest Rate
Deposit-weighted stablecoin lending supply APY vs 1-month treasury yield, Base
Base: Stablecoin AUM by Curator
Top vault curators by stablecoin AUM managed on Base
Base: Stablecoins Lending Deposits
Stablecoins deposited in lending protocols
Base: Stablecoins Deposited by Protocol
Stablecoins deposited, by lending protocol
Base: Stablecoins Lending Borrows
Stablecoins borrowed from lending protocols
Base: Stablecoins Borrowed by Protocol
Stablecoins borrowed, by lending protocol