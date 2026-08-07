ArbitrumBaseCeloFluentInkKatanaMantleMegaETHOP MainnetRobinhoodUnichainWorldchainZKsync Era

Base

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Base.

OverviewFinancialsOnchain ActivityStablecoinsSpot DEXsLending

Base: Stablecoin Supply

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Base: Stablecoins Supply

Total circulating supply of stablecoins on Base

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Base: Stablecoin Supply by Peg Currency

Stablecoin supply grouped by the fiat currency each token is pegged to

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Base: Stablecoins

Based on the most recent date

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Base: FX Swap Volume by Pair

FX stablecoin swap volume on Base, broken down by currency pair

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Base: FX Swap Volume by Exchange

FX stablecoin swap volume on Base, broken down by exchange

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Base: Stablecoins Holder Counts

Filtered on the most-held tokens

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Base: Stablecoin Holder Category

Categories of where stablecoins are held on Base

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Base: Stablecoin Lending Interest Rate

Deposit-weighted stablecoin lending supply APY vs 1-month treasury yield, Base

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Base: Stablecoin AUM by Curator

Top vault curators by stablecoin AUM managed on Base

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Base: Stablecoins Lending Deposits

Stablecoins deposited in lending protocols

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Base: Stablecoins Deposited by Protocol

Stablecoins deposited, by lending protocol

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Base: Stablecoins Lending Borrows

Stablecoins borrowed from lending protocols

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Base: Stablecoins Borrowed by Protocol

Stablecoins borrowed, by lending protocol

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