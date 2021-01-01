ArbitrumBaseCeloFluentInkKatanaMegaETHOP MainnetRobinhoodUnichainWorldchainZKsync Era

Base

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Base.

OverviewFinancialsOnchain ActivityStablecoinsSpot DEXsLending

Base: Spot Volume by Pair Category

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Base: Spot Volume by DEX Type

Total spot volume on Base split by the type of DEX

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Base: ETH-Stablecoin Spot Volume by DEX

Total volume involving ETH and a stablecoin

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Base: Foreign Token Spot Volume by DEX

Total volume involving L1 assets other than ETH

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Base: Stablecoin Swaps Spot Volume by DEX

Total volume involving pairs of stablecoins

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Base: Stablecoin Swap Spot Volume

Categorized by whether the stablecoin swap is an FX pair or same currency pair

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Base: Tokenized Asset Spot Volume by DEX

Total volume involving tokenized assets

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Base: Memecoin Spot Volume by DEX

Total volume involving memecoins

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