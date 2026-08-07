Arbitrum
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Arbitrum.
Arbitrum: Stablecoins Supply
Total circulating supply of stablecoins on Arbitrum
Arbitrum: Stablecoin Supply by Token
Total circulating supply of stablecoins, excludes protocol owned and bridge balances
Arbitrum: Stablecoins
Based on the most recent date
Arbitrum: FX Swap Volume by Pair
FX stablecoin swap volume on Arbitrum, broken down by currency pair
Arbitrum: FX Swap Volume by Exchange
FX stablecoin swap volume on Arbitrum, broken down by exchange
Arbitrum: Stablecoins Holder Counts
Filtered on the most-held tokens
Arbitrum: Stablecoin Holder Category
Categories of where stablecoins are held on Arbitrum
Arbitrum: Stablecoin Lending Interest Rate
Deposit-weighted stablecoin lending supply APY vs 1-month treasury yield, Arbitrum
Arbitrum: Stablecoin AUM by Curator
Top vault curators by stablecoin AUM managed on Arbitrum
Arbitrum: Stablecoins Lending Deposits
Stablecoins deposited in lending protocols
Arbitrum: Stablecoins Deposited by Protocol
Stablecoins deposited, by lending protocol
Arbitrum: Stablecoins Lending Borrows
Stablecoins borrowed from lending protocols
Arbitrum: Stablecoins Borrowed by Protocol
Stablecoins borrowed, by lending protocol