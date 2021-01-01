Arbitrum: Lending Deposits
Total supplied assets across Arbitrum lending markets
Arbitrum: Lending Outstanding Loans
Outstanding loans across Arbitrum lending markets
Arbitrum: Lending Utilization Rates
Asset utilization across all Arbitrum lending markets and by protocol
Arbitrum: Lending Available Liquidity
Supplied assets less outstanding loans
Lending Flows in Deposits and Loans
Arbitrum: Lending Gross Deposit Flows
Gross inflows and outflows of supplied assets from lending markets on Arbitrum
Arbitrum: Lending Gross Borrow Flows
Gross issuance and repayment of borrowed assets in Arbitrum lending markets
Arbitrum: Lending Net Deposit Flows
Net deposits less withdrawals across Arbitrum lending markets
Arbitrum: Lending Net Borrow Flows
Net borrows less repayments across Arbitrum lending markets
Interest Rates
Arbitrum: Stablecoin Interest Rates
Volume-weighted stablecoin supply and borrow APYs
Arbitrum: Lending Stablecoin Supply APY Change
30 day supply APY change
Arbitrum: Lending Stablecoin Borrow APY Change
30 day borrow APY change
Arbitrum: Lending Supply APY
Volume-weighted supply APYs by asset across all Arbitrum lending markets and by protocol
Arbitrum: Lending Borrow APY
Volume-weighted borrow APYs by asset across all Arbitrum lending markets and by protocol
Liquidations
Arbitrum: Lending Liquidated Positions
Value of debt repaid through liquidations
Arbitrum: Lending Collateral Seized
Collateral value seized through liquidations