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Arbitrum

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Arbitrum.

Arbitrum: Lending Deposits and Loans

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Arbitrum: Lending Deposits

Total supplied assets across Arbitrum lending markets

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Arbitrum: Lending Outstanding Loans

Outstanding loans across Arbitrum lending markets

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Arbitrum: Lending Utilization Rates

Asset utilization across all Arbitrum lending markets and by protocol

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Arbitrum: Lending Available Liquidity

Supplied assets less outstanding loans

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Lending Flows in Deposits and Loans

Arbitrum: Lending Gross Deposit Flows

Gross inflows and outflows of supplied assets from lending markets on Arbitrum

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Arbitrum: Lending Gross Borrow Flows

Gross issuance and repayment of borrowed assets in Arbitrum lending markets

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Arbitrum: Lending Net Deposit Flows

Net deposits less withdrawals across Arbitrum lending markets

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Arbitrum: Lending Net Borrow Flows

Net borrows less repayments across Arbitrum lending markets

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Interest Rates

Arbitrum: Stablecoin Interest Rates

Volume-weighted stablecoin supply and borrow APYs

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Arbitrum: Lending Supply APY

Volume-weighted supply APYs by asset across all Arbitrum lending markets and by protocol

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Arbitrum: Lending Borrow APY

Volume-weighted borrow APYs by asset across all Arbitrum lending markets and by protocol

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Liquidations

Arbitrum: Lending Liquidated Positions

Value of debt repaid through liquidations

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Arbitrum: Lending Collateral Seized

Collateral value seized through liquidations

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