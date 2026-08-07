Plasma
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Plasma.
Plasma: Stablecoins Supply
Total circulating supply of stablecoins on Plasma
Plasma: Stablecoins
Based on the most recent date
Plasma: Stablecoin Lending Interest Rate
Deposit-weighted stablecoin lending supply APY vs 1-month treasury yield, Plasma
Plasma: Stablecoin AUM by Curator
Top vault curators by stablecoin AUM managed on Plasma
Plasma: Stablecoin Holder Category
Categories of where stablecoins are held on Plasma
Plasma: Stablecoins Lending Deposits
Stablecoins deposited in lending protocols
Plasma: Stablecoins Deposited by Protocol
Stablecoins deposited, by lending protocol
Plasma: Stablecoins Lending Borrows
Stablecoins borrowed from lending protocols
Plasma: Stablecoins Borrowed by Protocol
Stablecoins borrowed, by lending protocol