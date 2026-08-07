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Plasma

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Plasma.

FinancialsOnchain ActivityFlowsStablecoinsLending

Plasma: Stablecoin Supply

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Plasma: Stablecoins Supply

Total circulating supply of stablecoins on Plasma

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Plasma: Stablecoins

Based on the most recent date

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Plasma: Stablecoin Lending Interest Rate

Deposit-weighted stablecoin lending supply APY vs 1-month treasury yield, Plasma

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Plasma: Stablecoin AUM by Curator

Top vault curators by stablecoin AUM managed on Plasma

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Plasma: Stablecoin Holder Category

Categories of where stablecoins are held on Plasma

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Plasma: Stablecoins Lending Deposits

Stablecoins deposited in lending protocols

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Plasma: Stablecoins Deposited by Protocol

Stablecoins deposited, by lending protocol

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Plasma: Stablecoins Lending Borrows

Stablecoins borrowed from lending protocols

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Plasma: Stablecoins Borrowed by Protocol

Stablecoins borrowed, by lending protocol

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