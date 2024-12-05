Methodology

Network REV is execution gas fees plus IO gas fees. Storage fees are excluded, because on Movement they are refundable deposits rather than consumed revenue.

Token Holder Net Income is Network REV minus staking reward expense.

The L2 to L1 transition

Movement launched as an L2/sidechain, then became a sovereign L1 with the M1 mainnet launch on 22 December 2025, which brought native MOVE staking and validator consensus for the first time.

That history gives the charts on this tab two different start dates.

Fees and REV starts from 5 December 2024.

starts from 5 December 2024. Staking, emissions and validator expense begins 15 December 2025, when the validator set formed.

Periods before M1 reflect the earlier L2/sidechain architecture, under which staking did not exist.