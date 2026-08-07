EthenaMetaplexOrigin

Ethena

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Ethena.

OverviewFinancialsENA TokenUSDeUSDe (Risk)sUSDesUSDe Term StructureUSDtbEtherealWhitelabel SaaSDeFi FootprintHyENAEthenaPay

Ethena: EthenaPay Accounts Created

Waitlist signup, not funded users.

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Ethena: EthenaPay Accounts

Waitlist deploys vs first fund or spend.

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Ethena: EthenaPay Active Accounts

Distinct funded or spending wallets. Overlap counts once.

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Ethena: EthenaPay Activation

Ever funded or spent, including wallets that later went idle.

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Ethena: EthenaPay Cashback

Awarded and accumulated in AVAX in users' accounts.

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Ethena: EthenaPay Earn

USDe credited to wallets at the start of the next day.

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Ethena: EthenaPay User Count by Spend Amount

Spending wallets by average card-spend ticket.

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Ethena: EthenaPay Card Spend by UTC Day

All-time card spend by weekday (UTC).

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Ethena: EthenaPay User Count by Spend Frequency

Last 28 UTC days. One wallet, first matching bracket.

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