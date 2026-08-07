Ethena
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Ethena.
Ethena: EthenaPay Accounts Created
Waitlist signup, not funded users.
Ethena: EthenaPay Accounts
Waitlist deploys vs first fund or spend.
Ethena: EthenaPay Active Accounts
Distinct funded or spending wallets. Overlap counts once.
Ethena: EthenaPay Activation
Ever funded or spent, including wallets that later went idle.
Ethena: EthenaPay Cashback
Awarded and accumulated in AVAX in users' accounts.
Ethena: EthenaPay Earn
USDe credited to wallets at the start of the next day.
Ethena: EthenaPay User Count by Spend Amount
Spending wallets by average card-spend ticket.
Ethena: EthenaPay Card Spend by UTC Day
All-time card spend by weekday (UTC).
Ethena: EthenaPay User Count by Spend Frequency
Last 28 UTC days. One wallet, first matching bracket.