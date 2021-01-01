Euler
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Euler.
Euler: Vault AUM
Vault AUM for Euler-protocol vaults, by chain
Euler: Vault Total AUM
Current assets under management across Euler-protocol vaults
Euler: Vault Active Vaults
Number of Euler-protocol vaults with more than $1 in AUM
Euler: Vault AUM by Asset
Euler-protocol vault AUM by asset, within each chain
Euler: Vault AUM by Curator
Euler-protocol vault AUM by curator, within each of the largest asset markets (substitutes for "AUM by Platform" — meaningless when scoped to a single protocol)
Euler: Vaults
Euler-protocol vaults, ranked by current deposits
Euler: Vault Performance
Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y), net of fees. Vault-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded. A dash means the vault is younger than the window or has insufficient observed days.
Euler: Vault Net Yield
Net yield (after fees) generated by Euler-protocol vaults, in USD. Includes all vaults — no materiality floor, unlike the % return charts.
Euler: Vault Net Performance
Net yield APY (after fees) for Euler-protocol vaults. Excludes vault-days with balance < $100k or reported APY > 500% (removes thin-liquidity data artifacts).
Euler: Vault Performance Fees
Performance fees collected by Euler-protocol vault curators, in USD. Includes all vaults — no materiality floor, unlike the % return charts.
Euler: Vault Performance Fee Rate
Performance fee rate charged on Euler-protocol vaults, balance-weighted where applicable. Excludes vault-days with balance < $100k.