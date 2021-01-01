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Euler

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Euler.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest RatesVaults

Euler: Vault AUM

Vault AUM for Euler-protocol vaults, by chain

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Euler: Vault Total AUM

Current assets under management across Euler-protocol vaults

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Euler: Vault Active Vaults

Number of Euler-protocol vaults with more than $1 in AUM

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Euler: Vault AUM by Asset

Euler-protocol vault AUM by asset, within each chain

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Euler: Vault AUM by Curator

Euler-protocol vault AUM by curator, within each of the largest asset markets (substitutes for "AUM by Platform" — meaningless when scoped to a single protocol)

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Euler: Vaults

Euler-protocol vaults, ranked by current deposits

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Euler: Vault Performance

Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y), net of fees. Vault-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded. A dash means the vault is younger than the window or has insufficient observed days.

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Euler: Vault Net Yield

Net yield (after fees) generated by Euler-protocol vaults, in USD. Includes all vaults — no materiality floor, unlike the % return charts.

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Euler: Vault Net Performance

Net yield APY (after fees) for Euler-protocol vaults. Excludes vault-days with balance < $100k or reported APY > 500% (removes thin-liquidity data artifacts).

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Euler: Vault Performance Fees

Performance fees collected by Euler-protocol vault curators, in USD. Includes all vaults — no materiality floor, unlike the % return charts.

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Euler: Vault Performance Fee Rate

Performance fee rate charged on Euler-protocol vaults, balance-weighted where applicable. Excludes vault-days with balance < $100k.

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