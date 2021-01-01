Euler Financials

Revenue

Euler generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. The portion of interest collected by Euler varies by asset and market, set via each vault curator's fee configuration.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for Euler's reserves. Currently $0 across all Euler markets in this dataset.

Flash Loan Fees: Fees from flash loans. Currently $0 across all Euler markets in this dataset.