Euler
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Euler.
Euler: Revenue
Total revenue collected across tracked sources (net interest income + liquidation fees + flash loan fees)
Euler Financials
Revenue
Euler generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:
Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. The portion of interest collected by Euler varies by asset and market, set via each vault curator's fee configuration.
Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for Euler's reserves. Currently $0 across all Euler markets in this dataset.
Flash Loan Fees: Fees from flash loans. Currently $0 across all Euler markets in this dataset.
Euler: Net Interest Margin (NIM)
Net interest income / average interest bearing assets, 30 day MA
Euler: Net Interest Income
Net interest income collected by Euler
Euler: Liquidation Revenue
Portion of the liquidation penalty directed to Euler's reserves (currently $0 across all Euler markets in this dataset)
Euler: Net Interest Accrued
Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Euler's take)
Euler: Income Statement
Income and expenses from tracked operations
Euler: Cash Flow Statement
Onchain cash flows
Euler: Balance Sheet
Total Assets = Loans Collectible + Available Liquidity (no treasury tracked for Euler)