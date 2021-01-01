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Euler

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Euler.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest RatesVaults

Euler: Revenue

Total revenue collected across tracked sources (net interest income + liquidation fees + flash loan fees)

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Euler Financials

Revenue

Euler generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. The portion of interest collected by Euler varies by asset and market, set via each vault curator's fee configuration.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for Euler's reserves. Currently $0 across all Euler markets in this dataset.

Flash Loan Fees: Fees from flash loans. Currently $0 across all Euler markets in this dataset.

Euler: Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income / average interest bearing assets, 30 day MA

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Euler: Net Interest Income

Net interest income collected by Euler

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Euler: Liquidation Revenue

Portion of the liquidation penalty directed to Euler's reserves (currently $0 across all Euler markets in this dataset)

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Euler: Net Interest Accrued

Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Euler's take)

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Euler: Income Statement

Income and expenses from tracked operations

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Euler: Cash Flow Statement

Onchain cash flows

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Euler: Balance Sheet

Total Assets = Loans Collectible + Available Liquidity (no treasury tracked for Euler)

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