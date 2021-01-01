Vaults
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Vaults.
Vaults: Steakhouse Vault AUM
Vault AUM for Steakhouse Curated vaults, by chain, recursive deposits removed
Vaults: Steakhouse Total AUM
Current assets under management across Steakhouse Financial vaults, recursive deposits removed
Vaults: Steakhouse Active Vaults
Number of vaults with more than $1 in AUM
Vaults: Steakhouse AUM by Asset
Steakhouse Financial vault AUM by asset, within each chain
Vaults: Steakhouse AUM by Platform
Steakhouse Financial vault AUM by platform (protocol), within each asset
Vaults: Top Performing Steakhouse Curated Vaults
Top Steakhouse vaults by trailing 90-day net time-weighted return (requires a full 90-day track record and ≥90% observed days). Net of fees; returns are in each vault's own denomination asset; vault-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded.
Vaults: Steakhouse Total Expense Ratio
30-day trailing total fees / average AUM, annualized. Vaults with balance below $100k excluded.
Vaults: Steakhouse Stablecoin Vaults Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted net return (after fees) for top Steakhouse stablecoin vaults by AUM vs. the lending market stablecoin supply rate. Vault-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded; returns start at vault inception and windows need ≥90% observed days.
Vaults: Steakhouse Native Asset Vaults Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted net return (after fees) for top Steakhouse native blockchain-asset vaults (ETH, BTC, etc.) by AUM. Vault-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded; returns start at vault inception and windows need ≥90% observed days.
Vaults: Steakhouse Financial Vault Performance
Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y), net of fees. Vault-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded. A dash means the vault is younger than the window or has insufficient observed days — no return is fabricated.
Vaults: Steakhouse Net Yield
Net yield (after fees) generated by Steakhouse Financial curated vaults, in USD. Includes all vaults — no materiality floor, unlike the % return charts.
Vaults: Steakhouse Vaults Net Performance
Net yield APY (after fees) for Steakhouse Curated vaults. Excludes vault-days with balance < $100k or reported APY > 500% (removes thin-liquidity data artifacts).
Vaults: Steakhouse Performance Fees
Performance fees collected by Steakhouse Financial curated vaults, in USD. Includes all vaults — no materiality floor, unlike the % return charts.
Vaults: Steakhouse Vaults Performance Fee Rate
Performance fee rate charged on Steakhouse Curated vaults. Top 18 vaults per set shown directly (no 'other' bucket). Excludes vault-days with balance < $100k.
Vaults: Steakhouse AUM by Chain
Steakhouse Financial vault AUM by chain, within each asset
Vaults: Steakhouse Share of AUM by Chain
Steakhouse Financial's share of total vault AUM vs. all other curators, by chain