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Vaults

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Vaults.

OverviewCuratorsInfrastructureTop VaultsSteakhouse VaultsGauntlet VaultsSentora VaultsNonce Capital VaultsYearn VaultsSpark VaultsSky Money VaultsFelix VaultsVeda VaultsMethodology

Vaults: Felix Vault AUM

Vault AUM for Felix Curated vaults, by chain, recursive deposits removed

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Vaults: Felix Total AUM

Current assets under management across Felix vaults, recursive deposits removed

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Vaults: Felix Active Vaults

Number of vaults with more than $1 in AUM

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Vaults: Felix AUM by Asset

Felix vault AUM by asset, within each chain

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Vaults: Felix AUM by Platform

Felix vault AUM by platform (protocol), within each asset

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Vaults: Top Performing Felix Curated Vaults

Top Felix vaults by trailing 90-day net time-weighted return (requires a full 90-day track record and ≥90% observed days). Net of fees; returns are in each vault's own denomination asset; vault-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded.

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Vaults: Felix Total Expense Ratio

30-day trailing total fees / average AUM, annualized. Vaults with balance below $100k excluded.

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Vaults: Felix Stablecoin Vaults Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted net return (after fees) for top Felix stablecoin vaults by AUM vs. the lending market stablecoin supply rate. Vault-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded; returns start at vault inception and windows need ≥90% observed days.

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Vaults: Felix Native Asset Vaults Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted net return (after fees) for top Felix native blockchain-asset vaults (ETH, BTC, etc.) by AUM. Vault-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded; returns start at vault inception and windows need ≥90% observed days.

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Vaults: Felix Vault Performance

Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y), net of fees. Vault-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded. A dash means the vault is younger than the window or has insufficient observed days — no return is fabricated.

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Vaults: Felix Net Yield

Net yield (after fees) generated by Felix curated vaults, in USD. Includes all vaults — no materiality floor, unlike the % return charts.

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Vaults: Felix Vaults Net Performance

Net yield APY (after fees) for Felix Curated vaults. Excludes vault-days with balance < $100k or reported APY > 500% (removes thin-liquidity data artifacts).

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Vaults: Felix Performance Fees

Performance fees collected by Felix curated vaults, in USD. Includes all vaults — no materiality floor, unlike the % return charts.

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Vaults: Felix Vaults Performance Fee Rate

Performance fee rate charged on Felix Curated vaults. Top 18 vaults per set shown directly (no 'other' bucket). Excludes vault-days with balance < $100k.

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Vaults: Felix AUM by Chain

Felix vault AUM by chain, within each asset

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Vaults: Felix Share of AUM by Chain

Felix's share of total vault AUM vs. all other curators, by chain

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