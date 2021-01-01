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Vaults

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Vaults.

OverviewCuratorsInfrastructureTop VaultsSteakhouse VaultsGauntlet VaultsSentora VaultsNonce Capital VaultsYearn VaultsSpark VaultsSky Money VaultsFelix VaultsVeda VaultsMethodology

Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Deposits by Chain

Vault deposits across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by chain, recursive deposits removed

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Vaults: Infrastructure Providers

Number of distinct infrastructure providers (protocols) with positive AUM across all vaults, recursive deposits removed

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Vaults: Infrastructure Providers with Deposits Over $1B

Number of infrastructure providers (protocols) with total deposits (recursive deposits removed) over $1B

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Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Deposits by Curator

Vault deposits across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by curator, recursive deposits removed

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Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Deposits by Asset

Vault deposits across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by asset, recursive deposits removed

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Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Net Yield by Curator

Net yield across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by curator (recursive vault-in-vault netting not yet available for this metric)

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Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Net Yield by Asset

Net yield across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by asset (recursive vault-in-vault netting not yet available for this metric)

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Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Total Fees by Curator

Total fees charged across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by curator (recursive vault-in-vault netting not yet available for this metric)

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Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Total Fees by Asset

Total fees charged across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by asset (recursive vault-in-vault netting not yet available for this metric)

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