Vaults
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Vaults.
Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Deposits by Chain
Vault deposits across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by chain, recursive deposits removed
Vaults: Infrastructure Providers
Number of distinct infrastructure providers (protocols) with positive AUM across all vaults, recursive deposits removed
Vaults: Infrastructure Providers with Deposits Over $1B
Number of infrastructure providers (protocols) with total deposits (recursive deposits removed) over $1B
Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Deposits by Curator
Vault deposits across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by curator, recursive deposits removed
Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Deposits by Asset
Vault deposits across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by asset, recursive deposits removed
Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Net Yield by Curator
Net yield across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by curator (recursive vault-in-vault netting not yet available for this metric)
Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Net Yield by Asset
Net yield across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by asset (recursive vault-in-vault netting not yet available for this metric)
Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Total Fees by Curator
Total fees charged across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by curator (recursive vault-in-vault netting not yet available for this metric)
Vaults: Infrastructure Provider Total Fees by Asset
Total fees charged across all infrastructure providers (protocols), by asset (recursive vault-in-vault netting not yet available for this metric)