AaveAriesHyperLendKaminoMapleMorphoSparkUSD.AICompoundJustLend

JustLend

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for JustLend.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

JustLend: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity

Deposits, loans, and available liquidity across JustLend markets. Liquidity = deposits not currently out on loan.

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JustLend: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited in JustLend markets

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JustLend: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from JustLend markets

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JustLend: Deposits

Value of assets deposited into JustLend markets, broken down by asset within each market

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JustLend: Loans

Value of assets borrowed from JustLend markets, broken down by asset within each market

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JustLend: Utilization Rates

Utilization rate (borrow / deposit) of assets within each JustLend market

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JustLend: Available Liquidity

Liquidity available to be borrowed, by asset within each JustLend market (deposits minus loans, floored at zero)

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JustLend: Markets

Summary data for assets listed across JustLend markets

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JustLend: Net Deposit Flows

Net inflows and outflows of assets deposited into JustLend markets, broken down by asset within each market

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JustLend: Net Borrow Flows

Net issuance and repayments of loans on JustLend markets, broken down by asset within each market

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JustLend: Gross Deposit Flows

Gross inflows and outflows of assets deposited into JustLend markets

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JustLend: Gross Borrow Flows

Gross issuance and repayment of loans on JustLend markets

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