JustLend
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for JustLend.
JustLend: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity
Deposits, loans, and available liquidity across JustLend markets. Liquidity = deposits not currently out on loan.
JustLend: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in JustLend markets
JustLend: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from JustLend markets
JustLend: Deposits
Value of assets deposited into JustLend markets, broken down by asset within each market
JustLend: Loans
Value of assets borrowed from JustLend markets, broken down by asset within each market
JustLend: Utilization Rates
Utilization rate (borrow / deposit) of assets within each JustLend market
JustLend: Available Liquidity
Liquidity available to be borrowed, by asset within each JustLend market (deposits minus loans, floored at zero)
JustLend: Markets
Summary data for assets listed across JustLend markets
JustLend: Net Deposit Flows
Net inflows and outflows of assets deposited into JustLend markets, broken down by asset within each market
JustLend: Net Borrow Flows
Net issuance and repayments of loans on JustLend markets, broken down by asset within each market
JustLend: Gross Deposit Flows
Gross inflows and outflows of assets deposited into JustLend markets
JustLend: Gross Borrow Flows
Gross issuance and repayment of loans on JustLend markets