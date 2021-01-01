AaveAriesHyperLendKaminoMapleMorphoSparkUSD.AICompoundJustLend

JustLend

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for JustLend.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

JustLend: Stablecoin Yield

JustLend's market-weighted stablecoin supply and borrow APY vs. the lending sector average and the 3-month US Treasury yield (30-day trailing average)

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JustLend: Stablecoin Supply Rate

30-day trailing average stablecoin supply APY across JustLend markets

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JustLend: Stablecoin Borrow Rate

30-day trailing average stablecoin borrow APY across JustLend markets

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JustLend: Stablecoin Supply APY

Stablecoin supply APY by asset within each JustLend market, vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (30-day trailing average; benchmarks raw daily)

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JustLend: Stablecoin Yield Spread

Stablecoin supply APY vs. the lending sector average, in bps, by asset within each JustLend market. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).

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JustLend: Stablecoin Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted return for top JustLend stablecoin markets vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days &lt; $100k or &gt; 500% APY excluded; windows need ≥90% observed days.

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JustLend: Stablecoin Market Performance

Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y). Market-days &lt; $100k or &gt; 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.

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JustLend: Blockchain Asset Supply APY

Blockchain asset (BTC/ETH/TRX/etc.) supply APY by asset within each JustLend market, vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (30-day trailing average; benchmarks raw daily)

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JustLend: Blockchain Asset Yield Spread

Blockchain asset supply APY vs. the lending sector's stablecoin average, in bps, by asset within each JustLend market. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).

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JustLend: Blockchain Asset Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted return for top JustLend blockchain-asset markets vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days &lt; $100k or &gt; 500% APY excluded; windows need ≥90% observed days.

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JustLend: Blockchain Asset Market Performance

Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y). Market-days &lt; $100k or &gt; 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.

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