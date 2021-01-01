JustLend Financials

Revenue

JustLend generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. The portion of interest collected by JustLend varies by asset and market, set by JustLend Governance via each market's reserve factor.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for JustLend's reserves. Rates are set by governance and vary by asset and market.