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JustLend

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for JustLend.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

JustLend: Revenue

Total revenue collected across tracked sources (net interest income + liquidation fees)

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JustLend Financials

Revenue

JustLend generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. The portion of interest collected by JustLend varies by asset and market, set by JustLend Governance via each market's reserve factor.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for JustLend's reserves. Rates are set by governance and vary by asset and market.

JustLend: Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income / average interest bearing assets, 30 day MA

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JustLend: Net Interest Income

Net interest income collected by JustLend

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JustLend: Liquidation Revenue

Portion of the liquidation penalty directed to JustLend's reserves

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JustLend: Net Interest Accrued

Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less JustLend's take)

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JustLend: Income Statement

Income and expenses from tracked operations

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