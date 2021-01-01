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Funding and M&A

All-in-one capital activity dashboard tracking venture fundraising, M&A deals, and debt financing across the crypto industry. Analyze investor trends, strategic acquisitions, and non-dilutive funding with detailed data on deal size, participants, and valuation trends.

Crypto Fundraising Data

This dataset is powered by RootData and enriched by Blockworks Research, enabling navigation of more than seven years of crypto fundraising data pre-seed SAFEs and token warrants to late-stage Series C rounds and public-market PIPEs. View venture capital deals by sector, investor, or funding stage to understand which narratives are attracting fresh capital today. We track deals across blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, gaming, infrastructure, and more.

Key Insights

  • Track Live Deal Flow: Instantly see how much money is pouring into each sector and identify emerging narratives before they hit mainstream headlines.
  • Filter by Stage, Investor, or Geography: Slice the data by funding round (Seed, Series A, Series B…), top venture capital firms, strategic corporates, or regional hubs to uncover where smart money is moving.
  • Gauge Momentum With Dynamic Charts: Visualize week-over-week trends in average deal size, median valuation, and total capital deployed to spot cyclical peaks and troughs.

Who gains an edge?

Whether you’re a venture capitalist vetting startups, a founder preparing your next round, or an institutional analyst tracking investment flows, this Crypto Fundraising Data dashboard delivers the timely insights you need to act with conviction.

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Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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