Compound
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Compound.
Compound: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity
Deposits, loans, and available liquidity across Compound markets. Liquidity = deposits not currently out on loan.
Compound: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in Compound markets
Compound: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Compound markets
Compound: Deposits
Value of assets deposited into Compound markets, broken down by asset within each market
Compound: Loans
Value of assets borrowed from Compound markets, broken down by asset within each market
Compound: Utilization Rates
Utilization rate (borrow / deposit) of assets within each Compound market
Compound: Available Liquidity
Liquidity available to be borrowed, by asset within each Compound market (deposits minus loans, floored at zero)
Compound: Markets
Summary data for assets listed across Compound markets
Compound: Net Deposit Flows
Net inflows and outflows of assets deposited into Compound markets, broken down by asset within each market
Compound: Net Borrow Flows
Net issuance and repayments of loans on Compound markets, broken down by asset within each market
Compound: Gross Deposit Flows
Gross inflows and outflows of assets deposited into Compound markets
Compound: Gross Borrow Flows
Gross issuance and repayment of loans on Compound markets