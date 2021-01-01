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Compound

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Compound.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Compound: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity

Deposits, loans, and available liquidity across Compound markets. Liquidity = deposits not currently out on loan.

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Compound: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited in Compound markets

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Compound: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Compound markets

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Compound: Deposits

Value of assets deposited into Compound markets, broken down by asset within each market

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Compound: Loans

Value of assets borrowed from Compound markets, broken down by asset within each market

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Compound: Utilization Rates

Utilization rate (borrow / deposit) of assets within each Compound market

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Compound: Available Liquidity

Liquidity available to be borrowed, by asset within each Compound market (deposits minus loans, floored at zero)

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Compound: Markets

Summary data for assets listed across Compound markets

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Compound: Net Deposit Flows

Net inflows and outflows of assets deposited into Compound markets, broken down by asset within each market

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Compound: Net Borrow Flows

Net issuance and repayments of loans on Compound markets, broken down by asset within each market

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Compound: Gross Deposit Flows

Gross inflows and outflows of assets deposited into Compound markets

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Compound: Gross Borrow Flows

Gross issuance and repayment of loans on Compound markets

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