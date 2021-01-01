Compound
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Compound.
Compound: Revenue
Total revenue collected across tracked sources (net interest income + liquidation fees)
Compound Financials
Revenue
Compound generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:
Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. The portion of interest collected by Compound varies by asset and market, set by Compound Governance via each market's reserve factor.
Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for Compound's reserves. Rates are set by governance and vary by asset and market.
Compound: Net Interest Margin (NIM)
Net interest income / average interest bearing assets, 30 day MA
Compound: Net Interest Income
Net interest income collected by Compound
Compound: Liquidation Revenue
Portion of the liquidation penalty directed to Compound's reserves
Compound: Net Interest Accrued
Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Compound's take)
Compound: Income Statement
Income and expenses from tracked operations
Compound: Cash Flow Statement
Onchain cash flows