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Compound

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Compound.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Compound: Revenue

Total revenue collected across tracked sources (net interest income + liquidation fees)

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Compound Financials

Revenue

Compound generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. The portion of interest collected by Compound varies by asset and market, set by Compound Governance via each market's reserve factor.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for Compound's reserves. Rates are set by governance and vary by asset and market.

Compound: Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income / average interest bearing assets, 30 day MA

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Compound: Net Interest Income

Net interest income collected by Compound

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Compound: Liquidation Revenue

Portion of the liquidation penalty directed to Compound's reserves

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Compound: Net Interest Accrued

Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Compound's take)

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Compound: Income Statement

Income and expenses from tracked operations

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