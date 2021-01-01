Cardano
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Cardano.
Cardano: Active Pools
Latest complete epoch.
Cardano: Current Stake Rate
Latest complete epoch.
Cardano: Current Staking Yield
Annualized delegator APY in the latest complete epoch.
Cardano: ADA Supply Breakdown
Active stake and non-staked circulating supply.
Cardano: Stake Rate
Active stake as a share of circulating ADA supply.
Cardano: Staking Yield
Annualized gross and delegator reward APY.
Cardano: Staking Rewards
Delegator, operator, and treasury rewards by epoch.
Cardano: Delegator Churn
New, exited, and moved-pool delegators by epoch.
Cardano: Validator Entity Concentration
Active stake share controlled by the largest validator entities.
Cardano: Classification Coverage
Classified, unclassified, and CEX stake share by epoch.
Cardano: Validator Entity and Pool Count
Epoch-level validator entity and pool counts.
Cardano: Validator Entity Stake Share
Top 20 validator entities by latest complete epoch active stake.
Cardano: Validator Entity Leaderboard
Top validator entities by active stake in the latest complete epoch.
Cardano: Pool Operators
Top staking pools by active stake in the latest complete epoch.