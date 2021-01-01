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Cardano

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Cardano.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStakingStablecoinsCardano

Cardano: Active Pools

Latest complete epoch.

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Cardano: Current Stake Rate

Latest complete epoch.

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Cardano: Current Staking Yield

Annualized delegator APY in the latest complete epoch.

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Cardano: ADA Supply Breakdown

Active stake and non-staked circulating supply.

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Cardano: Stake Rate

Active stake as a share of circulating ADA supply.

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Cardano: Staking Yield

Annualized gross and delegator reward APY.

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Cardano: Staking Rewards

Delegator, operator, and treasury rewards by epoch.

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Cardano: Delegator Churn

New, exited, and moved-pool delegators by epoch.

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Cardano: Validator Entity Concentration

Active stake share controlled by the largest validator entities.

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Cardano: Classification Coverage

Classified, unclassified, and CEX stake share by epoch.

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Cardano: Validator Entity and Pool Count

Epoch-level validator entity and pool counts.

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Cardano: Validator Entity Stake Share

Top 20 validator entities by latest complete epoch active stake.

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Cardano: Validator Entity Leaderboard

Top validator entities by active stake in the latest complete epoch.

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Cardano: Pool Operators

Top staking pools by active stake in the latest complete epoch.

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