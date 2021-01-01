Cardano
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Cardano.
Cardano: Total Governance Proposals
All tracked governance proposals.
Cardano: Active Governance Proposals
Currently active governance proposals.
Cardano: Active DReps
Active registered DReps in the latest DRep distribution epoch.
Cardano: Proposal Outcomes
Latest outcome for proposals
Cardano: Proposal Types
Governance proposals by action type
Cardano: Governance Approval Ratios
Average proposal approval ratio by governance body.
Cardano: Vote Activity by Role
Unique governance voters by role.
Cardano: DRep Delegation Composition
Delegated governance stake by DRep destination.
Cardano: Governance Proposals
Tracked governance proposals with status, approval, and participation metrics.
Cardano: DRep Leaderboard
Top registered DReps by delegated ADA in the latest epoch.