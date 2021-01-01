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Cardano

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Cardano.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStakingStablecoinsCardano

Cardano: Total Governance Proposals

All tracked governance proposals.

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Cardano: Active Governance Proposals

Currently active governance proposals.

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Cardano: Active DReps

Active registered DReps in the latest DRep distribution epoch.

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Cardano: Proposal Outcomes

Latest outcome for proposals

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Cardano: Proposal Types

Governance proposals by action type

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Cardano: Governance Approval Ratios

Average proposal approval ratio by governance body.

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Cardano: Vote Activity by Role

Unique governance voters by role.

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Cardano: DRep Delegation Composition

Delegated governance stake by DRep destination.

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Cardano: Governance Proposals

Tracked governance proposals with status, approval, and participation metrics.

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Cardano: DRep Leaderboard

Top registered DReps by delegated ADA in the latest epoch.

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