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Cardano

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Cardano.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStakingStablecoinsCardano

Cardano: Network REV

Transaction fees and forfeited failure collateral paid to transact on Cardano.

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Cardano Financials

Cardano network REV is modeled from transaction fees paid on-chain plus phase-2 failure collateral that is actually forfeited. Posted collateral that is returned on successful Plutus execution is tracked in Activity, not counted as revenue.

Distribution of REV attributes fee revenue through Cardano's reward accounting flow: Treasury share from the epoch reward pot, then the post-treasury share split between Stake Pool Operators and Delegators using realized rewards.

Gross ADA emissions are shown as token economics context; issuance is not treated as an income statement expense. The income statement deducts realized SPO operator rewards as the validator-operator expense line.

Cardano: Distribution of REV

Attributed fee revenue by reward-pot recipient.

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Cardano: Token Holder Net Income

Network REV after realized stake pool operator rewards.

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Cardano: Gross ADA Emissions

Reserve drawdown emissions allocated to each day.

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Cardano: Token Holder Income Statement

Quarterly and annual network revenue, SPO operator rewards, and token holder net income.

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