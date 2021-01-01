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XRP Ledger

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for XRP Ledger.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStablecoinsSpot DEX

XRP Ledger: Stablecoin Supply

Circulating stablecoin supply by issued currency

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XRP Ledger: Supply Changes

Daily mint, burn, and net issuance in USD

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Transfers

XRP Ledger: Stablecoin Transfers

Adjusted volume, transfer count, and token-level active address totals

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XRP Ledger: Stablecoin Transfers by Token

Daily stablecoin transfer volume by issued currency

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