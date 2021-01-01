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XRP Ledger

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for XRP Ledger.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStablecoinsSpot DEX

XRP Ledger: Network REV

Transaction fees burned on XRP Ledger

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Methodology

Network REV measures transaction fees paid on XRP Ledger. XRPL fees are burned in XRP rather than paid to validators, so fee burn represents protocol-level value accrual from user activity.

XRP Ledger: REV by Action Type

Transaction fees burned by ledger action type

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