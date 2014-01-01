Morpho
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Morpho.
Morpho: Sentora Deposits
Total value of deposits in Sentora curated vaults, recursive deposits removed
Morpho: Sentora Deposits
Current value of deposits, recursive deposits removed
Morpho: Sentora Active Vaults
Number of vaults with greater than $1 in deposits
Morpho: Sentora Deposits by Chain
Total value of deposits in Sentora curated vaults, recursive deposits removed
Morpho: Sentora Deposits by Asset
Total value of deposits in Sentora curated vaults, recursive deposits removed
Morpho: Sentora Vault Performance
Time-weighted return for top Sentora vaults
Morpho: Sentora Financial Vault Net Yield
Interest generated for Sentora managed vaults, net of fees
Morpho: Sentora Financial Vault Net Performance
Aggregate net performance across Sentora managed vaults
Morpho: Sentora Financial Vault Gross Yield
Total interest generated for Sentora managed vaults
Morpho: Sentora Financial Vault Gross Performance
Aggregate gross performance across Sentora managed vaults
Morpho: Sentora Financial Performance Fees
Performance fees charged as a percentage of interest generated
Morpho: Sentora Financial NIM
Net Interest Margin earned by Sentora