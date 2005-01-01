Morpho Financials

Morpho is a non-custodial, overcollateralized lending and borrowing platform where users pay interest to borrow assets from depositors. It offers permissionless isolated lending pools with specific collateral and loan assets and dynamic risk parameters. The Morpho protocol currently does not charge a fee on the interest paid by borrowers and thus has no revenue.

The platform also allows users to passively earn optimized returns by depositing their assets into curated lending markets managed by independent risk curators. Risk curators can charge optional performance fees as a percentage of the yield generated by the vault.