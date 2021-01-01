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Aave

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Aave.

Aave: Flash Loans

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Aave: Flash Loan Events

Number of flash loan events

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Aave: Flash Loan Revenue

Portion of flash loan fee collected by Aave

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Aave: Top Flash Borrowers

Top 100 flash loan users by value borrowed on Aave V3

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Aave: Total Flash Loan Fee

Gross fee charged on flash loans

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Aave: Net Flash Loan Fee

Net fee collected by Aave depositors

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Aave: Top Flash Loans

Top 100 flash loan events by value borrowed on Aave V3

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