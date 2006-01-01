Aave: WETH Loans
Value of WETH borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate
Aave: WETH Collateral Backing
Value of assets backing outstanding WETH loans
Aave: USDC Loans
Value of USDC borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate
Aave: USDC Collateral Backing
Value of assets backing outstanding USDC loans
Aave: USDT Loans
Value of USDT borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate
Aave: USDT Collateral Backing
Value of assets backing outstanding USDT loans
Aave: USDe Loans
Value of USDe borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate
Aave: USDe Collateral Backing
Value of assets backing outstanding USDe loans
Aave: USDT0 Loans
Value of USDT0 borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate
Aave: USDT0 Collateral Backing
Value of assets backing outstanding USDT0 loans
Aave: RLUSD Loans
Value of RLUSD borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate
Aave: RLUSD Collateral Backing
Value of assets backing outstanding RLUSD loans
Aave: USDS Loans
Value of USDS borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate
Aave: USDS Collateral Backing
Value of assets backing outstanding USDS loans
Aave: PYUSD Loans
Value of PYUSD borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate
Aave: PYUSD Collateral Backing
Value of assets backing outstanding PYUSD loans