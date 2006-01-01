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Aave

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Aave.

Aave: WETH Loans

Value of WETH borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate

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Aave: WETH Collateral Backing

Value of assets backing outstanding WETH loans

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Aave: USDC Loans

Value of USDC borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate

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Aave: USDC Collateral Backing

Value of assets backing outstanding USDC loans

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Aave: USDT Loans

Value of USDT borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate

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Aave: USDT Collateral Backing

Value of assets backing outstanding USDT loans

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Aave: USDe Loans

Value of USDe borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate

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Aave: USDe Collateral Backing

Value of assets backing outstanding USDe loans

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Aave: USDT0 Loans

Value of USDT0 borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate

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Aave: USDT0 Collateral Backing

Value of assets backing outstanding USDT0 loans

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Aave: RLUSD Loans

Value of RLUSD borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate

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Aave: RLUSD Collateral Backing

Value of assets backing outstanding RLUSD loans

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Aave: USDS Loans

Value of USDS borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate

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Aave: USDS Collateral Backing

Value of assets backing outstanding USDS loans

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Aave: PYUSD Loans

Value of PYUSD borrowed, deposited, and utilization rate

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Aave: PYUSD Collateral Backing

Value of assets backing outstanding PYUSD loans

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