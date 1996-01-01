Aave Financials

Revenue

Aave generates revenue from multiple sources. Currently we track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. Exact portion of interest that is collected by Aave varies by asset and market, known as the reserve factor. Reserve factors are set by Aave Governance, and typically range between 10%-35%.

GHO Interest: Interest genererated on GHO loans. Since Aave mints GHO, it keeps 100% of the interest generated through GHO lending. GHO interest rates are set by Aave Governance.

Flash Loan Fees: Fees charged on flash loans, proportional to the amount borrowed and currently set at 0.05%. Fees are split between LPs and the Aave Treasury.

Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation bonus collected for the Aave Treasury. Rates are set by governance and typically range between 10-20%.

Royalties: Licencing fees paid by friendly forks for using Aave code. Currently tracking royalties paid by Spark.