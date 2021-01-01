TRON Financials

TRON Network REV is paid TRX burned for transaction execution. Users can also consume bandwidth and energy through staked resources; the estimated value of those resources is shown separately as notional resource value and is not counted as Network REV unless TRX is actually burned.

Gross issuance is TRX token production paid through block and node rewards. The dashboard now estimates the Super Representative reward split between operator rewards and voter rewards using brokerage data from the latest available witness snapshots. Voter rewards are treated as token-holder redistribution, while SR operator rewards are treated as operator payments.

Token Holder Net Income is paid-fee TRX burn less estimated SR operator rewards. Token burn still offsets issuance for supply accounting, so net issuance equals gross issuance less burned TRX.