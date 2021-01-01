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Tron

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Tron.

OverviewFinancialsActivityStablecoinsStakingSpot DEXs

TRON: Transaction Count

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TRON: Active Addresses

Average daily active addresses split by new and returning addresses

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TRON: Transaction Fee Cost

Paid TRX burned per transaction

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TRON: Resource Throughput

Successful and failed Mgas per second

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TRON: Contracts Deployed

Daily deployments

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TRON: Top Contracts

Stacked by project over time; USD values are notional resource cost

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TRON: Top Contracts (Last 1 Day)

Ranked by notional resource cost

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