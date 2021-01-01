JitoMarinade

Marinade

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Marinade.

OverviewFinancialsmSOL TokenMNDE TokenStaking NativeStaking LiquidStaking Select

Overview of Marinade Select Staking

Marinade Select is Marinade's curated native staking product. SOL is delegated to a vetted set of validators chosen by Marinade, while stakers retain custody through standard Solana stake accounts.

  • Curated Delegation: Marinade Select routes stake to a focused validator set optimized for performance and decentralization.

  • Native Staking: Stake remains in native stake accounts, separate from Marinade Native and liquid mSOL staking.

  • Daily Tracking: Active stake is updated daily and shown by calendar date.

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