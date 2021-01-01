Marinade
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Marinade.
Overview of Marinade Select Staking
Marinade Select is Marinade's curated native staking product. SOL is delegated to a vetted set of validators chosen by Marinade, while stakers retain custody through standard Solana stake accounts.
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Curated Delegation: Marinade Select routes stake to a focused validator set optimized for performance and decentralization.
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Native Staking: Stake remains in native stake accounts, separate from Marinade Native and liquid mSOL staking.
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Daily Tracking: Active stake is updated daily and shown by calendar date.