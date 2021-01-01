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Marinade

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Marinade.

Overview of Marinade Native Staking

Marinade Native Staking allows SOL token holders to stake their assets directly with validators while retaining full custody and control. This method utilizes Solana's native staking mechanisms, ensuring that only you can withdraw your funds at any time.

  • Full Custody Retention: You maintain complete control over your SOL tokens, with Marinade managing only the stake authority for delegations.

  • No Fees: Feeless staking, including no deposit fee, no ongoing management fee. Withdrawals are also free if you adhere to the standard cooldown period; instant withdrawals incur a fee based on liquidity availability.

With Marinade Native Staking, you maintain full custody over your SOL tokens. You grant Marinade the stake authority to manage delegations across multiple validators, while retaining the withdraw authority, ensuring only you can withdraw your funds. This setup allows Marinade to optimize staking performance without compromising your control.

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