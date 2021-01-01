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Marinade

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Marinade.

Overview of Marinade Liquid Staking

Marinade Liquid Staking enables Solana (SOL) token holders to stake their assets while maintaining liquidity. By participating, users receive mSOL, a liquid staking token that represents their staked SOL and accrues staking rewards over time.

  • Minting LST (mSOL): Mint an LST (mSOL) that can be user further in DeFi to earn additional yield or borrow against.

  • No Fees: Fee-free staking, including no deposit fee, no ongoing management fee. Withdrawals are also free if you adhere to the standard cooldown period; instant withdrawals incur a minimal fee based on liquidity availability.

When depositing in Marinade's liquid staking, users delegate their SOL tokens to Marinade's staking pool, transferring custody to the protocol.

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