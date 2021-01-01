Maple Finance

Maple Finance is an onchain lending protocol where users deposit assets into Maple lending pools and institutional borrowers take loans at a fixed rate from those pools.

Depositors earn yield generated from borrower interest payments through share price appreciation of the pool token.

Maple serves both retail and institutional deposits with its flagship syrupUSDC & syrupUSDT for retail users and distinct pools with various risk and yield profiles for institutions like secured lending, corporate loans and blue chip secured lending.

Each pool is managed by Maple which handles all aspect of the process from credit underwriting, interest & fee collections and liquidity management.