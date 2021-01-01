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Maple

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Maple.

OverviewFinancialsSYRUP TokenPoolsSyrup PoolsLoans & Liquidity

Maple Financials

Revenue

Maple generates revenue from multiple sources. We currently track the following:

Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest generated through lending. This includes both Open Term Loans and Fixed Term Loans for all Maple pools. Management, service and loan origination fees are collected during loan creation and payments.

Strategy Fees: Performance fees collected on yield generated by liquidity deployed in Maple's Aave, Sky, or Basic strategies, typically charged at a rate of ~10%.

OTC: Offchain revenue collected from OTC operations

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