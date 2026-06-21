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Thorchain

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Thorchain.

OverviewFinancialsSpot DEXStaking

THORChain: Swap Volume & Transactions

Pool-leg volume and user swap transactions

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THORChain: Swap Volume

Latest complete day

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THORChain: All-Time Swap Volume

All available history

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THORChain: All-Time Swaps

All available history

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THORChain: Pool-Leg Volume by Pool Type

Stablecoin and non-stablecoin pools

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THORChain: Swap Slippage

Average slippage in basis points

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THORChain: Swap Routing Complexity

Daily multi-leg and streaming swap activity

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THORChain: Swaps by Pool Legs

Daily user swaps by routing complexity

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THORChain: Affiliate-Attributed Swap Volume by Frontend

Weekly affiliate-attributed volume, top 10 + Other

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Pool Market Structure

All swap-volume visuals count every executed pool leg. A single user transaction can contribute multiple legs when it routes through multiple pools, matching the pool-trade volume convention used for other chains.

Chain shutdown display: The voluntary THORChain shutdown from May 16 to June 21, 2026 is omitted from timeseries x-axes. May 15 and June 22 are displayed adjacently; counters and leaderboard calculations remain unchanged.

LP yield methodology: APRs are trailing 30-calendar-day figures, simply annualized, measured against the 30-day average pool depth; the depth average excludes invalid observations. Since late 2025, external pools' block-reward offset exactly cancels swap fees, so their total LP APR is 0 by protocol design — those fees flow to nodes. Native THOR.* pools keep their swap fees.

THORChain: Pool LP Yield

Trailing 30D annualized, latest complete day

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THORChain: Pool Fee APR (30D)

Trailing 30-day annualized swap-fee yield on pool depth

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THORChain: Pool-Leg Volume by Top Pool

Daily pool-reported volume

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THORChain: Pool-Leg Volume by Chain

Daily pool-reported volume

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THORChain: Top Pools by Volume

Trailing 30D pool-leg volume

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