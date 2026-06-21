Thorchain
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Thorchain.
THORChain: Swap Volume & Transactions
Pool-leg volume and user swap transactions
THORChain: Swap Volume
Latest complete day
THORChain: Total Pool Liquidity
Latest complete day
THORChain: All-Time Swap Volume
All available history
THORChain: All-Time Swaps
All available history
THORChain: Pool-Leg Volume by Pool Type
Stablecoin and non-stablecoin pools
THORChain: Swap Slippage
Average slippage in basis points
THORChain: Swap Routing Complexity
Daily multi-leg and streaming swap activity
THORChain: Swaps by Pool Legs
Daily user swaps by routing complexity
THORChain: Affiliate-Attributed Swap Volume by Frontend
Weekly affiliate-attributed volume, top 10 + Other
THORChain: Top Frontends by Affiliate-Attributed Volume
Trailing 30D ranking
Pool Market Structure
All swap-volume visuals count every executed pool leg. A single user transaction can contribute multiple legs when it routes through multiple pools, matching the pool-trade volume convention used for other chains.
Chain shutdown display: The voluntary THORChain shutdown from May 16 to June 21, 2026 is omitted from timeseries x-axes. May 15 and June 22 are displayed adjacently; counters and leaderboard calculations remain unchanged.
LP yield methodology: APRs are trailing 30-calendar-day figures, simply annualized, measured against the 30-day average pool depth; the depth average excludes invalid observations. Since late 2025, external pools' block-reward offset exactly cancels swap fees, so their total LP APR is 0 by protocol design — those fees flow to nodes. Native THOR.* pools keep their swap fees.
THORChain: Pool LP Yield
Trailing 30D annualized, latest complete day
THORChain: Pool Fee APR (30D)
Trailing 30-day annualized swap-fee yield on pool depth
THORChain: Pool Liquidity & Active Pools
Daily pool state
THORChain: Pool Liquidity by Top Pool
Daily pool liquidity
THORChain: Pool-Leg Volume by Top Pool
Daily pool-reported volume
THORChain: Pool-Leg Volume by Chain
Daily pool-reported volume
THORChain: Top Pools by Volume
Trailing 30D pool-leg volume