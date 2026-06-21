Pool Market Structure

All swap-volume visuals count every executed pool leg. A single user transaction can contribute multiple legs when it routes through multiple pools, matching the pool-trade volume convention used for other chains.

Chain shutdown display: The voluntary THORChain shutdown from May 16 to June 21, 2026 is omitted from timeseries x-axes. May 15 and June 22 are displayed adjacently; counters and leaderboard calculations remain unchanged.

LP yield methodology: APRs are trailing 30-calendar-day figures, simply annualized, measured against the 30-day average pool depth; the depth average excludes invalid observations. Since late 2025, external pools' block-reward offset exactly cancels swap fees, so their total LP APR is 0 by protocol design — those fees flow to nodes. Native THOR.* pools keep their swap fees.