Methodology

Bonded-value metrics use THORNode active-node snapshots; node earnings and reward rates come from daily staking aggregates.

Chain shutdown display: The voluntary THORChain shutdown from May 16 to June 21, 2026 is omitted from timeseries x-axes. May 15 and June 22 are displayed adjacently; counters use the latest complete-day snapshot. The trailing 30-day node reward rate remains calendar-based, so values through July 21, 2026 include days during the chain shutdown.