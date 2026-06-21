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Thorchain

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Thorchain.

OverviewFinancialsSpot DEXStaking

Active Validators

Latest complete day

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Active Bonded Value

Latest complete day

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Methodology

Bonded-value metrics use THORNode active-node snapshots; node earnings and reward rates come from daily staking aggregates.

Chain shutdown display: The voluntary THORChain shutdown from May 16 to June 21, 2026 is omitted from timeseries x-axes. May 15 and June 22 are displayed adjacently; counters use the latest complete-day snapshot. The trailing 30-day node reward rate remains calendar-based, so values through July 21, 2026 include days during the chain shutdown.

THORChain: Active Node Bond Composition

Daily operator and bond-provider bond

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THORChain: Bond Flows

Daily bond in, bond out, and net flow

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THORChain: 30D Annualized Node Reward Rate

Trailing 30-day node reward rate

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THORChain: Node Earnings Distribution

Daily node earnings split

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THORChain: Active Validators

Daily THORNode active-node snapshot

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THORChain: Active Bond and Pooled Value

Active THORNode bond compared with pooled value

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TCY Staking

TCY is a token issued to lending and savers creditors in the 2025 restructuring; staked TCY earns RUNE distributions from system income. The TCY staked balance is cumulative net staked TCY since launch on May 5, 2025, including TCY auto-staked at claim.

TCY Staked

Latest complete day

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TCY 30D Staking Yield

Latest complete day

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THORChain: TCY Staked Balance & Flows

Daily TCY stake and unstake flows with cumulative staked balance

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THORChain: TCY Staker Income

Daily RUNE distributed to TCY stakers

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