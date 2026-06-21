Thorchain
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Thorchain.
Active Validators
Latest complete day
Active Bonded Value
Latest complete day
30D Annualized Node Reward Rate
Latest complete day
Methodology
Bonded-value metrics use THORNode active-node snapshots; node earnings and reward rates come from daily staking aggregates.
Chain shutdown display: The voluntary THORChain shutdown from May 16 to June 21, 2026 is omitted from timeseries x-axes. May 15 and June 22 are displayed adjacently; counters use the latest complete-day snapshot. The trailing 30-day node reward rate remains calendar-based, so values through July 21, 2026 include days during the chain shutdown.
THORChain: Active Node Bond Composition
Daily operator and bond-provider bond
THORChain: Bond Flows
Daily bond in, bond out, and net flow
THORChain: 30D Annualized Node Reward Rate
Trailing 30-day node reward rate
THORChain: Node Earnings Distribution
Daily node earnings split
THORChain: Commissionable vs Self-Stake Nodes
Daily active-node composition
THORChain: Active Validators
Daily THORNode active-node snapshot
THORChain: Active Bond and Pooled Value
Active THORNode bond compared with pooled value
THORChain: Validator Bond & Commission Leaderboard
Latest active THORNode snapshot
TCY Staking
TCY is a token issued to lending and savers creditors in the 2025 restructuring; staked TCY earns RUNE distributions from system income. The TCY staked balance is cumulative net staked TCY since launch on May 5, 2025, including TCY auto-staked at claim.
TCY 30D Staking Yield
Latest complete day
THORChain: TCY Staked Balance & Flows
Daily TCY stake and unstake flows with cumulative staked balance
THORChain: TCY Staker Income
Daily RUNE distributed to TCY stakers