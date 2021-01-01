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Robinhood

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Robinhood.

OverviewFinancialsActivitySpot DEXsStablecoinsLending

Robinhood: Spot Volume by Pair Category

Daily volume by pair category

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Robinhood: Spot Volume

Latest complete day

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Robinhood: Spot Volume by DEX

Daily settled volume

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Robinhood: Spot DEX Traders

Daily new and returning traders

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Robinhood: Tokenized Equities Volume by Venue

Daily tokenized-equity spot volume

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Robinhood: Memecoin Volume by Venue

Daily memecoin spot volume

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Robinhood: Spot Volume by Pair

Daily volume across leading pairs

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Robinhood: Top Spot Markets (Last 1 Day)

Previous complete-day market snapshot

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