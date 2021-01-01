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Robinhood

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Robinhood.

OverviewFinancialsActivitySpot DEXsStablecoinsLending

Robinhood: Transaction Count

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Robinhood: Gas Throughput

mgas per second

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Robinhood: Transaction Fee Cost

Average and median fee

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Robinhood: Unique Active Addresses

Not a measure of real user growth

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Robinhood: Top Contracts

Stacked by project over time

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