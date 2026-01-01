Robinhood
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Robinhood.
Robinhood: Network REV
Daily network revenue
Network REV
Robinhood Chain is treated as an Arbitrum-style L2. Network REV is transaction fee revenue paid by users and is split into L1 fee revenue and L2 execution fees.
Distribution of Network REV follows the Arbitrum framing: Ethereum represents L1 data availability costs, while Robinhood represents gross profit after L1 data costs.
Robinhood: Distribution of Network REV
Ethereum and Robinhood share of Network REV
Robinhood: Gross Profit and Margin
Gross profit after L1 data costs
Robinhood: L1 Data Cost
L1 posting, blob, and proposer costs
Robinhood: Income Statement
USD, latest available periods