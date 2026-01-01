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Robinhood

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Robinhood.

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Robinhood: Network REV

Daily network revenue

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Network REV

Robinhood Chain is treated as an Arbitrum-style L2. Network REV is transaction fee revenue paid by users and is split into L1 fee revenue and L2 execution fees.

Distribution of Network REV follows the Arbitrum framing: Ethereum represents L1 data availability costs, while Robinhood represents gross profit after L1 data costs.

Robinhood: Distribution of Network REV

Ethereum and Robinhood share of Network REV

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Robinhood: Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit after L1 data costs

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Robinhood: L1 Data Cost

L1 posting, blob, and proposer costs

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Robinhood: Income Statement

USD, latest available periods

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