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Fluent

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Fluent.

OverviewFinancialsOnchain ActivityStablecoins

Methodology

Fluent Network REV is modeled as L2 execution fees paid by users, split between base fees and priority fees.

L1 Operator Payments are the Ethereum costs Fluent pays to make L2 activity available and settle state on L1. Posting Cost covers L1 transactions used to publish rollup data and batch commitments. Blob Cost captures data availability paid through Ethereum blobs. Settlement Cost captures finalization, proof, and related settlement transactions.

Gross Profit is Network REV minus L1 Operator Payments, and Gross Margin is Gross Profit divided by Network REV.

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