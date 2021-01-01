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Axiom

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Axiom.

Axiom: Revenue

Includes revenue from spot and futures activity

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Axiom: Fees from Spot Activity

Axiom routes spot activity to Solana

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Axiom: Fees from Futures Activity

Axiom uses Hyperliquid's builder codes to access futures market

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Axiom: Revenue Composition for Spot Activity

Only includes revenue from Solana

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Axiom: Fees Breakdown for Spot Activity

Total revenue based on order flow for the past 30 days on Solana. DEX -> Token -> Axiom

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Axiom: Treasury

Total assets held onchain by Axiom

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Axiom: Spot Activity Fee Per Active Address

The number of active address per day is based on whether they executed a trade with Axiom on Solana

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Axiom: Spot Fees by Pool Type

The source of Axiom's gross revenue based on the type of pool the trade takes place on

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