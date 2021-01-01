Axiom: Revenue
Includes revenue from spot and futures activity
Axiom: Fees from Spot Activity
Axiom routes spot activity to Solana
Axiom: Fees from Futures Activity
Axiom uses Hyperliquid's builder codes to access futures market
Axiom: Revenue Composition for Spot Activity
Only includes revenue from Solana
Axiom: Fees Breakdown for Spot Activity
Total revenue based on order flow for the past 30 days on Solana. DEX -> Token -> Axiom
Axiom: Treasury
Total assets held onchain by Axiom
Axiom: Spot Activity Fee Per Active Address
The number of active address per day is based on whether they executed a trade with Axiom on Solana
Axiom: Spot Fees by Pool Type
The source of Axiom's gross revenue based on the type of pool the trade takes place on