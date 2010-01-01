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Polymarket

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Polymarket.

Polymarket: Open Interest by Market Tag

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Polymarket: Open Interest by Market

OI by the top 10 markets

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Polymarket: Trading Volume Wallet Segmentation

Wallets bucketed by lifetime volume

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Polymarket: Trade Count Wallet Segmentation

Wallets bucketed by lifetime volume

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Polymarket: Active Wallet Segmentation

Wallets bucketed by lifetime volume

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Polymarket: Activity by Wallet Segment

Wallets segmented by lifetime trade volume

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Polymarket: Wallet Segmentation by Lifetime Volume

Number of wallets bucketed by lifetime volume

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Polymarket: Activity by Market

Top 20 markets, remaining grouped as "Other" markets

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