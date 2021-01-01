Track the global Bitcoin ETF market with our comprehensive analytics dashboard covering 130+ Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across major issuers and regions. This dashboard provides real-time insights into Bitcoin ETF flows, assets under management (AUM), and fund performance, helping investors, analysts, and researchers understand where institutional capital is moving in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Monitor daily and cumulative ETF inflows and outflows, compare AUM across leading issuers like BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, and others, and analyze trends shaping institutional demand for Bitcoin. The dashboard aggregates data from spot and ETP products worldwide, allowing users to quickly identify capital rotation, market momentum, and shifts in investor sentiment.