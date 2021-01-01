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Orca

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Orca.

Orca: DEX Volume

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Pair Categories

The classification of pair categories is determined in a top-to-bottom manner.

  • SOL-Stablecoin: the trade involves SOL and a stablecoin.
  • Bitcoin: the trade involves a Bitcoin-pegged asset. Some notable trading pairs are BTC-ETH, BTC-USD, and BTC-BTC (for example, cbBTC-WBTC).
  • Stablecoin Swaps: the trade has both the bought token and sold token as stablecoins.
  • LST Swaps: the trade involves a Liquid Staking token.
  • Tokenized Assets: the trade involves a tokenized asset. Examples include Gold, Equities, and Treasuries.
  • Composite Assets: the trade involves an composite asset. Examples include leveraged crypto tokens, portfolio of crypto tokens, and LP tokens.
  • Project Tokens: the trade involves tokens that are issued by projects. An example would be governance tokens and L1 tokens (not including BTC or SOL).
  • AI Agents: the trade involves an AI agent token.
  • Memes: The remaining volume from known memecoins as well as unclassified tokens.

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Orca: DEX Order Flow

Orca's volume flow for the past 30 days. Trade Source -> Trader Category -> Trading Pair

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Orca: Percentage of Volume from DEX Aggregators

Percentage of volume from a particular pair category that is coming from DEX aggregators

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Orca: Top DEX Pools

Based on the last 30 days.

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