Prove your token is as investable as the company behind it. Blockworks Investor Relations gives onchain businesses the tools to deliver consistent, transparent investor communications from one platform.
You have the story, but not the infrastructure to tell it. That means every fund analyst who wants to underwrite your token has to build the case from scratch.
Information Fragmentation
Inaccurate or disparate data slows analyst due diligence.
Manual everything
Hours compiling data for every update, every quarter.
Zero feedback loop
No visibility into what investors read, clicked, or cared about.
01
Internal Analytics Portal
Blockworks-built dashboards that surface your protocol's KPIs, financials, and usage metrics with comparative benchmarks across the industry.
02
Branded IR Portal
A public-facing site at investors.yourprotocol.com to host curated charts, quarterly reports, call transcripts, events calendar, and token transparency filings.
03
IR Workflow Solution
Draft investor updates directly from your onchain data, track exactly how investors engage with your content, manage relationships through an investor CRM with onchain holder intelligence, and plan around token unlocks, all without leaving the platform.
04
Advisory Services
Work with industry experts to produce quarterly investor reports and calls as an optional add-on that is fully integrated into the platform. All content engagement data flows back into the platform.
Data that never goes dark
Blockworks Analytics has the deepest coverage of onchain businesses, enabling your team to go from curated datasets to investor-ready reporting without building anything from scratch. Run your IR on the same infrastructure that funds already use to make decisions.
Data that gets seen by capital that matters.
Beyond data, Blockworks hosts the largest institutional crypto conference (DAS), operates a research platform read daily by fund analysts, and manages a podcast network that reaches the investors your IR content is trying to reach. IR customers get priority positioning and speaking opportunities at DAS to put their story in front of the capital that moves markets.
Token Transparency Framework
Blockworks pioneered the TTF to deepen credibility between companies building onchain and investors. Teams can signal their commitment to transparency and professionalism by completing the TTF, and Blockworks IR provides seamless integration to showcase your TTF filings and scores directly on your investor site.
The first movers will define how this industry communicates forever.
Institutional infrastructure — go live on day one
Blockworks credibility behind every page
A foundation that compounds as the platform grows
The Breakdown
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