Not a generic IR platform. We meet investors where they already are.

Data that never goes dark Blockworks Analytics has the deepest coverage of onchain businesses, enabling your team to go from curated datasets to investor-ready reporting without building anything from scratch. Run your IR on the same infrastructure that funds already use to make decisions.

Data that gets seen by capital that matters. Beyond data, Blockworks hosts the largest institutional crypto conference (DAS), operates a research platform read daily by fund analysts, and manages a podcast network that reaches the investors your IR content is trying to reach. IR customers get priority positioning and speaking opportunities at DAS to put their story in front of the capital that moves markets.