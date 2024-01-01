Crypto ETFs
Treasury Companies
Funding and M&A
Revenue Leaderboard
App Comparison
Centralized Exchanges
Chain Comparison
L2 Comparison
Launchpads
Lending
Spot DEXs
Bitmine
SharpLink
Forward Industries
Aptos
Avalanche
Berachain
Bitcoin
BNB
Celestia
Ethereum
Fogo
Monad
Plasma
Polygon PoS
SKALE
Solana
Story
Zcash
Arbitrum
Base
Celo
Ink
Katana
MegaETH
OP Mainnet
Unichain
Worldchain
ZKsync Era
Aerodrome
Drift
edgeX
Ekubo
Ellipsis Labs
Fluid
HumidiFi
Hyperliquid
Jupiter
Lighter
MetaDAO
Meteora
Orca
Raydium
Tessera
Aave
Aries
HyperLend
Kamino
Morpho
Spark
Veda
Jito
Marinade
Ethena
PreStocks
Axiom
Bonk
Collector Crypt
Polymarket
Pump.fun
Seeker
Virtuals
Zora
Akash
GEODNET
Helium
Sunrise
OP Superchain
ZKsync Elastic Network
Bitcoin ETF
Ethereum ETF
Orca: Revenue
Revenue is based on the 12% take rate from total trading fees
Orca
Fees on trading pools are split among three different recipients:
- Orca DAO (12%): Collected as revenue for the DAO.
- Liquidity Providers (87%): Returned to LPs to supply capital into the protocol to facilitate trades. Excluded from DAO revenue.
- Climate Fund (1%): Used to support the Orca Climate Fund, which in turn invests in climate tech entrepreneurs for a sustainable future. The funds are out of the control of the DAO, as there are no clawback terms, so this is not treated as DAO revenue.
Orca: Proportion of Revenue from Trade Source
Calculates the % of Orca's revenue based on where the execution takes place
Orca: Assets in Onchain Treasury
1% of total trading fees is collected into the Climate Fund
Orca: LP Fees
LPs collect 87% of the trading fees on the pool
Orca: Volume-Weighted Average Pool Fee by Pair Category
Calculates the volume-weighted pool fee across pools in the same trading pair category