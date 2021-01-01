Crypto ETFsTreasury CompaniesFunding and M&ARevenue Leaderboard
App ComparisonCentralized ExchangesChain ComparisonL2 ComparisonLaunchpadsLendingSpot DEXs
BitmineSharpLinkForward Industries
AptosAvalancheBerachainBitcoinBNBCelestiaEthereumFogoMonadPlasmaPolygon PoSSKALESolanaStoryZcash
ArbitrumBaseCeloInkKatanaMegaETHOP MainnetUnichainWorldchainZKsync Era
AerodromeDriftedgeXEkuboEllipsis LabsFluidHumidiFiHyperliquidJupiterLighterMetaDAOMeteoraOrcaRaydiumTessera
AaveAriesHyperLendKaminoMorphoSpark
Veda
JitoMarinade
Ethena
PreStocks
AxiomBonkCollector CryptPolymarketPump.funSeekerVirtualsZora
AkashGEODNETHelium
Sunrise
OP SuperchainZKsync Elastic Network
Bitcoin ETFEthereum ETF

Drift

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Drift.

Drift: Recent Revenue

Based on the last 30 days

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Drift: Recent Futures Volume

Based on the last 30 days

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Drift: Percentage of Orders Filled

Looks at the number of perp orders that were filled relative to the number of orders placed in a day

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Drift: Futures Volume Flow

By futures market and fill type

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Drift: Staked DRIFT

Amount of DRIFT that is currently being staked

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Drift: Perp Users

Number of unique addresses for perp markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact