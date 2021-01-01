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Drift
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Drift.
Drift: Recent Revenue
Based on the last 30 days
Drift: Recent Futures Volume
Based on the last 30 days
Drift: Percentage of Orders Filled
Looks at the number of perp orders that were filled relative to the number of orders placed in a day
Drift: Futures Volume Flow
By futures market and fill type
Drift: Staked DRIFT
Amount of DRIFT that is currently being staked
Drift: Perp Users
Number of unique addresses for perp markets