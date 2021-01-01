Crypto ETFsTreasury CompaniesFunding and M&ARevenue Leaderboard
App ComparisonCentralized ExchangesChain ComparisonL2 ComparisonLaunchpadsLendingSpot DEXs
BitmineSharpLinkForward Industries
AptosAvalancheBerachainBitcoinBNBCelestiaEthereumFogoMonadPlasmaPolygon PoSSKALESolanaStoryZcash
ArbitrumBaseCeloInkKatanaMegaETHOP MainnetUnichainWorldchainZKsync Era
AerodromeDriftedgeXEkuboEllipsis LabsFluidHumidiFiHyperliquidJupiterLighterMetaDAOMeteoraOrcaRaydiumTessera
AaveAriesHyperLendKaminoMorphoSpark
Veda
JitoMarinade
Ethena
PreStocks
AxiomBonkCollector CryptPolymarketPump.funSeekerVirtualsZora
AkashGEODNETHelium
Sunrise
OP SuperchainZKsync Elastic Network
Bitcoin ETFEthereum ETF

Spot DEXs

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Spot DEXs.

Additional Info

Binance is currently running an incentive program called Binance Alpha on BNB Chain. As a result, volumes on BNB and adjacent DEXs such as PancakeSwap currently are inflated. Some of the incentivized tokens are Polyhedra - ZKJ (Project Token) and KOGE (Memecoin).

DEX: Number of Trades

Trades are bucketed based on the value of the trade

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

DEX: Volume Flow

For the past 30 days

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Native-Stablecoin

DEX: Native-Stablecoin Volume

The amount of DEX volume between a blockchain's native gas token and the stablecoin's currency peg.

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Bitcoin

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Stablecoin Swaps

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

LST Swaps

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Tokenized Assets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Composite Tokens

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Project Tokens

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

AI Agents

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Memes

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact